Patricia Denise Tanner, 62, of Woodstock, GA, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 after a brief illness due to complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis, a disease she had fought for 32 years. She is predeceased by her mother Janet Tanner of Cumming. She is survived by her father James (Gaye) Tanner; her sister Lynn (Kent) Kimberlin; nephew Trevor (Jessica) Kimberlin, all of Cumming; nephew Nick Kimberlin and Andrea Sun of Nashville; great-nephew Grady Kimberlin and great-niece Dylan Kimberlin of Cumming; step-sister Amy (Ron) Harrison of Cumming and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We will miss her and her quick wit immensely. Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Denise moved to Texas after college. She immediately became a fan of the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys. Twenty-six years ago she moved to Marietta to be closer to her family. She still cheered for her Texas teams and never lost her Texas accent. Denise was a very generous person with her time and money. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially ones at Lake Lanier. She would see something that would remind her of family or friends and would buy it for them. She was also a dog lover – Kachita, Phoebe, Skipper, Bandit, Otis, Toby and Ollie – and requested that donations be made to the Humane Society of Forsyth to care for animals.
The family would like to thank the 3rd floor ICU team at Northside-Cherokee Hospital – Savannah, Beth and Sarah; and Season's Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Cumming-Maureen, Suzanne, Deborah and Dr. Childs for their incredible care, support, expertise and professionalism in caring for Denise and us during her stays with you.
McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. No service is scheduled at this time.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 30, 2019