Patsy B. Dickerson, age 93, of Sparta, GA died on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dickerson; son, Tommy Dickerson; and daughter, Susan Dickerson Williams.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy B. Dickerson.
She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Rusty & Dianne Dickerson, Sparta, GA, Randy & Mildred Dickerson, of Cumming, GA; sister, Barbara McClarty, Marietta, GA; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sawnee View Gardens with Jimmy Dickerson & Rusty Dickerson officiating. The family will meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. for a funeral procession to the cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 14, 2019