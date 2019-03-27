Paul Duane Sloyer, age 87, of Cumming, GA died on Friday, March 22, 2019. Paul was born on August 16, 1931 to the late George and Alice Sloyer. Paul grew up in Topeka, KS, until enlisting in the US Navy where he served four years during the Korean War. Upon returning from the Navy, he met and married Dolores Stemp in Rochester, NY. He and Dolores settled in Newark, NY where they raised their family. They moved to Marietta, GA in the early 1970s. It was here that Paul worked with his brother Dave Sloyer, developer and original owner of Road Atlanta. He worked many years helping to run and manage the track. Paul was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Georgia Bulldog football. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Dolores; and 4 siblings. He is survived by his children, Paulette Graf (Steven), Diana Bombard (Jerry), Curt Sloyer (Rhonda), and Tracy Kirby (Robert); grandchildren, Dena Bombard (Danny), Staci Graf, Justin Bombard (Karen), Jenny Myers (Justin), Timothy Cargle (Lori), Curtis Sloyer, Travis Cargle (Mary), Christopher Sloyer (Kelsie), Carson Kirby; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Margaret (Keith) Hersh of Topeka, KS, Carol (Jerry) Benson of Desert Palm, CA, Rose Hill of Olathe, KS, and Frank Sloyer of Hutchison, KS, and sister-in-law, Linda Sloyer of Gainesville, GA.
A private remembrance will be held by the family. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery.
