Paul T Carroll, Jr. died on August 26th, 2019 in Cumming, Georgia, just shy of his 93rd birthday. He was born on August 30, 1926 in Atlanta, Georgia to Nellie Bush Carroll and Paul T Carroll. He was one of five siblings: Nellie Carroll, Calvin Carroll, Katherine Carroll and Helen Carroll. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings and his wife, Jane Denham Carroll, who he married on April 22, 1947. He is survived by three children: Jill Carroll Winter (David), Paul T Carroll III (Dale) and Phillip Tracy Carroll. He is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the United States Navy. He was of the Methodist and Baptist faiths at different points in his life. After the war he returned to Atlanta and attended the University of Georgia's auxiliary campus in Atlanta. That school, operated in a renovated parking garage, was opened to accommodate an influx of students enrolling under the GI Bill. It was later renamed Georgia State University. He then earned a Juris Doctor degree at John Marshall Law School. During his life he and his family resided in Lexington, Massachusetts, Manhasset, New York, Miami, Florida, and Savanah, Georgia before returning to the Atlanta area.
The body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at Towne Club Windermere, 3950 Towne Club Parkway, Cumming, Georgia on September 25th at 2 PM.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 22, 2019