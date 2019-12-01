Phil ""little man"" Holbrook, 64, of Dawsonville, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones.
Phil is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathy Cantrell Holbrook; parents, James and Virginia Holbrook and his daughter, Kristi Holbrook.
He is survived by his stepson, Jeffrey Hammond, of Cumming; brother, Greg Holbrook (Debbie) of Gainesville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ricky (Donna) Layman of Cumming; grandchildren, Matthew and Jessie Hammond; special nieces and nephew, Melissa Cantrell, Amy DeBaker and Justin Wheeler; lifelong friends, Benny Watson, Kevin Burruss and Lauren Nelson. He is also survived by other nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home at 2 p.m., and interment will follow at Crossroad's Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Revs. Danny Ray Martin, Danny Bennett and Gary English will officiate the service.
You may send flowers or make a donation to Crossroad's Baptist Church in Phil's name.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
December 1, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 1, 2019