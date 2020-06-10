Phyllis Murphy Trask
1940 - 2020
Private funeral services for Phyllis Murphy Trask, 79, of Cairo, will be held at the First Baptist Church, Cairo, GA. 
The Rev. Ron McCaskill will officiate. Ms. Trask passed away at the Fellowship Home of Nashville, GA, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Ms. Trask was born on Sept. 11, 1940, in Cairo, to the late Havord Otto Murphy and Catherine Eileen Sellers Murphy. She received her bachelor of science in nursing and was a registered nurse with Grady General Hospital in Cairo for many years. Phyllis was a member of the Cairo Garden Club, Cairo Woman's Club, Eastern Star and the Georgia Nursing Association. She was also member of the First Baptist Church in Cairo. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren. "Granty/Ganty" is what her grandchildren lovingly called her.
Survivors include her children, Tim Trask (Lori) of Cumming, Cathy Johnson (Steve) of Valdosta; grandchildren, Austin Trask, Sarah Trask, both of Cumming, Murphy Johnson, Ashlyn Johnson, both of Valdosta; and brothers, Charles Murphy (Zelma) of Mableton, Dennis Murphy of the Turks and Caicos Islands. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made in Ms. Trask's memory to the First Baptist Church, Ada Mauldin WOM, P. O. Box 1538, Cairo, GA 39828; or Georgia Nurses Association, bit.ly/2AgHT4Z.  
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
Clark Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 10, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
334 S Broad St
Cairo, GA 39828
(229) 377-1414
