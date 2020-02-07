Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Ruth (Willard) Anglin. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Coal Mountain Baptist Church Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Coal Mountain Baptist Church Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Coal Mountain Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Coal Mountain Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Rachel Ruth Willard Anglin, age 94, died on Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cumming, Georgia, on April 5, 1925, to Early Jason Willard and Rachel Parlie Heard Willard. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rev. Marcus Levi Anglin. She is also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gary Castleberry and grandson, Timothy David Brannon. She is a member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church where she was saved during a summer revival and then led her friends to Jesus. As a minister's wife, she touched many lives and all who met her immediately felt and was blessed to know and be loved by her. She worked tirelessly caring for her family. Ruth was an avid walker, walking as many as twelve hundred miles a year until just before her 90th birthday. Ruth was also a master quilter and made quilts for family, friends and individuals across the country. One of her greatest joys was making quilts for the children at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and St. Jude's and made over seven hundred quilts for these children in sixteen years. Like the intricate quilting that she used to make quilts, she held her family, friends and extensions of these together throughout the years in a very simple but beautiful and precise fashion sharing her warmth, beauty and comfort. She created a work of art with her life and has given us memories that will be forever with us. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Linda Kathleen Neeley of John's Creek, Betty Ruth Castleberry of Cumming, Geraldine Rhoades of West End, North Carolina and Nancy Ann (David) Brannon of Jasper. She is also survived by her sister Jean Fagan. Also surviving are grandchildren, Saronda (Rob) Semos, Eddie Castleberry, Chris Roper, Leigh Ann (Danny Hamilton) Johnston, Kim (Trent) Odum and Kelly (Dean) Greene; seventeen great-grandchildren and thirteen great, great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on , Feb. 8, 2020, at Coal Mountain Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-9- p.m. on Thursday and from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Friday and until the time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or .Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

