Ralph E. Hause, Jr., age 74, a lifelong resident of Forsyth County, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Hause; son-in-law, Talmadge Gayton; grandsons, Scotty Gayton and Dillon Gayton.
Survivors include his children, Paul Hause of Cumming, Susan and Allen Nelson of Acworth, Lynn Gayton and Ricky Tanner of Gainesville; grandchildren, Charles, Rebecca, Matthew and Jonathan Nelson, Cheyenne Tanner; two great grandsons, Phillip and Blaine Gayton; and other loving family also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Joe Amzalone and Amanda Luft officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 – 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. until hour of the service on Saturday at Ingram Funeral Home.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 22, 2019