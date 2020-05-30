Randall Harrison Pendley
Randall Harrison Pendley, age 78, of Cumming, died on Friday, May 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Furman Lee and Martha H. Pendley; siblings, Dan Pendley, Harold Pendley, Martha Lee Etheridge; brothers-in-law, Bruce Etheridge, Bobby Gene Gilbert; nephews, James "Dutch" Etheridge, Derrick Gilbert.
 He is survived by his sister, Nancy Gilbert; sisters-in-law, Joyce Pendley and Martha McConnell; niece, Suzanne Etheridge; nephews, David Etheridge, Lee Pendley, Vince Pendley, Gene Gilbert, Heath Pendley, Vess Pendley, James Pendley, Vaun Pendley, Jamie Gilbert and numerous other relatives.
 Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 1, at Coal Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Ingram Funeral Home.  
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 30, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
MAY
31
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Coal Mountain Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
