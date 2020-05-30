Randall Harrison Pendley, age 78, of Cumming, died on Friday, May 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Furman Lee and Martha H. Pendley; siblings, Dan Pendley, Harold Pendley, Martha Lee Etheridge; brothers-in-law, Bruce Etheridge, Bobby Gene Gilbert; nephews, James "Dutch" Etheridge, Derrick Gilbert.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Gilbert; sisters-in-law, Joyce Pendley and Martha McConnell; niece, Suzanne Etheridge; nephews, David Etheridge, Lee Pendley, Vince Pendley, Gene Gilbert, Heath Pendley, Vess Pendley, James Pendley, Vaun Pendley, Jamie Gilbert and numerous other relatives.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 1, at Coal Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Ingram Funeral Home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
