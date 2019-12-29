Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Lynn Schilling (Becky), age 71, of Cumming, went to be with the Lord on December 25 following a brief illness. Becky died at home surrounded by her loving family. Becky was born to Carlyle and Arlene (Buchanan) Olson in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She worked at her family gas station and grocery store as a young girl. After graduating from Glenville High School, Becky went to college at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. Once she completed her college degree, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Schilling. Becky later returned to Mankato State University where she was awarded a graduate degree in rehabilitation counseling. Becky held many different jobs throughout her work life in the areas of education and counseling. It was when she and Paul relocated from an acreage in Hanska, Minnesota to Worthington, Minnesota that she became determined to follow her dreams and began her own business doing what she knew and loved best: cooking, drinking coffee and hosting. Becky opened The Coffee Nook in Worthington in 1998 and became an active member of the Chamber of Commerce in Worthington. In 2004 she was awarded the Athena Award for inspiring others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives. Becky was also a proud member of the Madelia United Methodist Church, Worthington United Methodist Church and Cumming First United Methodist Church, in addition to P.E.O. Chapters in Minnesota, Florida and Georgia. After many years of working, Becky retired in 2012 and began volunteering on multiple Methodist church boards and in the community. Becky's volunteerism continued when she and Paul relocated to Cumming, Georgia in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing the flute and piano, singing in the church choir, decorating their home for each holiday and season, and shopping for the latest styles of clothing and accessories. Becky cherished time spent with her grandchildren making art projects, cooking and baking. This past March, Becky and Paul celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary while wintering in Florida. Becky loved the sunshine and day trips she would take with Paul and their friends and family in Florida.

Becky is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Tricia Reynolds (Dave) and Cory Schilling (Tanya); her grandchildren, Constance and Carlyle; and her siblings, David Olson (friend, Linda Olson), Gregg Olson (Sandy), and Nick Olson (Angie). Becky was preceded in death by her parents Carlyle and Arlene Olson; her grandparents, Emma and Otto Olson and Mable and S. Ross Buchanan; and her sister-in-law, Donna Olson. A memorial service for Becky will be held in the chapel at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29th with a visitation at 2:00p.m. Reverend Kathie Stasko, Associate Pastor for Cumming First United Methodist Church, will be the officiant. A celebration of life and burial service will be held at the State Line Cemetery in Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the P.E.O. Foundation Fund or Northside Hospital Cancer Institute Fund in memory of Rebecca Schilling. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at

