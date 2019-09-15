Rebecca (Becky) Tolbert Slover
Mrs. Rebecca (Becky) Slover of Cumming, died 11 September 2019 (89). Becky was born in Athens February 21, 1930 lived most of her adult life in Atlanta and Cumming. She was the daughter of the late Jess C. Tolbert and Ruby Spratlin Tolbert of Jefferson. Becky attended Martin Institute Grammar school graduated from Jefferson High School. She enjoyed continuing education courses in art, interior design and gourmet cooking. She was a loving wife for 71 years to Jack G. Slover, Sr. A devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed bridge, bowling, travel and was an outstanding cook. Enjoyed her early career at Jackson E. M. C., Sears Robuck in the buyer's department and the National Biscuit Company in the sales Office until the late 50's. Becky served as a volunteer Pink Lady at the South Fulton Hospital and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary Cacade East Point Elks Club. Enjoyed and assisted her husband Jack in his client relations and travel. Survived by her son Jack G. Slover, Jr. and wife Jade Slover of Vinings, GA and daughter Ginger S. Riggs and Husband Wade Riggs of Gadsden, TN. Five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Brother Melvin (Monk) Tolbert of Pendergrass, GA along with many nieces and nephews and friends. Becky was a member of the Cumming First United Methodist Church and the Sorta Fifty Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Cumming First United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory from 2:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2019.
Funeral Service will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2019. There will be a luncheon to follow service.
Graveside Service will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson, GA at 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2019.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
September 15, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 15, 2019