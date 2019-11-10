Rene Pruitt Gardner, age 59, of Alpharetta, died on Nov. 5, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Jack (Sem) Galbreath from the Philippines, and Mary Sutton of Alpharetta; children, Josh (Sara) Pruitt of Rydal, Genista Bailey of Canton and Jon Gardner of Cumming; siblings, Wayne (Joanne) Morgan of Carrollton, Frank (Connie) Morgan of Jackson, Gail (Jim) Olson of Cumming, George (Leavon) Galbreath of Alpharetta, and Susan (Michael) Haney; 4 grandchildren; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation and memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 10, 2019