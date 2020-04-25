Reta Fay Woody

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reta Fay Woody.
Service Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-887-2388
Obituary
Send Flowers

Reta Fay Woody, age 63, of Cumming, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jessie Lee Woody and her sister, Dale Curtis.
She is survived by her children, Travis Woody and Maria Woody; her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Randall (Deborah) Woody; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mattie Ruth Martin, Robin Wallis, Sheena (Alfred) Sanford, Anita (Doug) Cagle, Kathy Young; grandchildren, Earth, Wisdom, Prince and Nova Lee; several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
A private graveside service will be held due to the world health concerns today.
 Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
 Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
April 25, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.