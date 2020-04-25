Reta Fay Woody, age 63, of Cumming, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jessie Lee Woody and her sister, Dale Curtis.
She is survived by her children, Travis Woody and Maria Woody; her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Randall (Deborah) Woody; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mattie Ruth Martin, Robin Wallis, Sheena (Alfred) Sanford, Anita (Doug) Cagle, Kathy Young; grandchildren, Earth, Wisdom, Prince and Nova Lee; several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
A private graveside service will be held due to the world health concerns today.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
April 25, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020