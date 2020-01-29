Rhonda Ann McGinnis, age 69, of Greensboro, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Rhonda was born in 1950, to the late Earl and Vienna Glover. Rhonda was a caring, loving soul who lived to serve others. She lived selflessly, always supporting those close to her. Rhonda loved to be outdoors, surrounded by her flowers, and fishing on the dock with her kids. She dutifully cared for her late husband, Hal, through his battle with cancer, never questioning, never complaining; always loving. She also spent much of her time with her daughter-in-law, Rebecca, supporting her battle with cancer. Rhonda's attitude and selflessness never failed to brighten the room and comfort those around her. Her presence provided a warmth that can never be replaced. She is preceded in death by her Parents, brother and loving spouse, Hal. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robbie (Rebecca) McGinnis; grandchildren, Tyler (Lauren) McGinnis and Amanda (Kyle) Hanson; great grandchild, Bret Hanson; Brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Theresa) Glover, Barry (Anita) Glover, and J.R. (Wendy) Glover; sister and brother- in-law, Darlene (Robbie) Tavenier, Elaine Phillips, and Nita Glover along with many other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive at the funeral home from 1-9 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020 and 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2020. Ingram's Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 29, 2020