Richard A. Sefzik, Sr., 81, formerly of Westland, Pa., died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home in Cumming. Richard was born Aug. 15, 1938 in Washington, Pa., the son of Gustave and Ethel Mae Virtue Sefzik, Sr.
He retired from Forsyth County Schools. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was a hardcore Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. Richard also enjoyed helping out with the business, Sawnee Mountain Ent.
He will be remembered for his generous and friendly spirit. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Fowler Sefzik, second wife, Virginia Ann Hammond Sefzik; sons, Timothy Sefzik and Todd Sefzik; sisters, Joanne Chiera, Phyliss "Babe" Chabassol; brother, Gustave "Butch" Sefzik, Jr. and twin brothers, Fritz and Robert Sefzik.
Surviving are his son, Richard Sefzik, Jr. of Cumming; daughters, Tanya (Rick) Clark of Hiram, Jodi Sefzik and Daryll Caldwell of Muse, Pa., Anthony Martin, Cecillia Weldy, Rodney (Cindy) Martin all of Cumming; sister, Judith (Ted) Malecki of Snellville; grandchildren, Patrick (Cecilia) Clark, Jessica Delval, Stacey Clark, Richard (Chelsea) Sefzik, III, Jennifer Funderburk, Jaymi Sefzik, Amie (Christian) Holmes, April (Andrew) Oliver, Abby Martin, Eli Martin and Emily Martin; eight great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Ruel Martin and Richard Sefzik, III officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 15, 2020