1/
Richard A. Sefzik
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Sefzik, Sr., 81, formerly of Westland, Pa., died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home in Cumming. Richard was born Aug. 15, 1938 in Washington, Pa., the son of Gustave and Ethel Mae Virtue Sefzik, Sr.
He retired from Forsyth County Schools. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was a hardcore Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. Richard also enjoyed helping out with the business, Sawnee Mountain Ent.
He will be remembered for his generous and friendly spirit. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Fowler Sefzik, second wife, Virginia Ann Hammond Sefzik; sons, Timothy Sefzik and Todd Sefzik; sisters, Joanne Chiera, Phyliss "Babe" Chabassol; brother, Gustave "Butch" Sefzik, Jr. and twin brothers, Fritz and Robert Sefzik.
Surviving are his son, Richard Sefzik, Jr. of Cumming; daughters, Tanya (Rick) Clark of Hiram, Jodi Sefzik and Daryll Caldwell of Muse, Pa., Anthony Martin, Cecillia Weldy, Rodney (Cindy) Martin all of Cumming; sister, Judith (Ted) Malecki of Snellville; grandchildren, Patrick (Cecilia) Clark, Jessica Delval, Stacey Clark, Richard (Chelsea) Sefzik, III, Jennifer Funderburk, Jaymi Sefzik, Amie (Christian) Holmes, April (Andrew) Oliver, Abby Martin, Eli Martin and Emily Martin; eight great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Ruel Martin and Richard Sefzik, III officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved