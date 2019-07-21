Richard Eugene Martin Sr.

Service Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-887-2388
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Obituary
Richard Eugene Martin, Sr., age 72, of Alpharetta, GA died July 18, 2019. He was born and raised in Orlando, FL and a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie Martin, of Alpharetta, GA; son, Richie Martin, of Cumming; daughter & son-in-law, Jennie & Tim Stowers, of Dawsonville, GA; sister & brother-in-law, Donna & Gene Thompson, of Thomasville, GA; brother & sister-in-law, Charles Martin, Jr. & Shar Martin, of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren, Zachary James Martin, Nicholas Ryan Martin, Samuel Allyn Stowers, & Sallie Marie Stowers. Numerous other friends & family also survive.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Russell Burt officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the www.ALZ.org.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 21, 2019
