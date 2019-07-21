Richard Eugene Martin, Sr., age 72, of Alpharetta, GA died July 18, 2019. He was born and raised in Orlando, FL and a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie Martin, of Alpharetta, GA; son, Richie Martin, of Cumming; daughter & son-in-law, Jennie & Tim Stowers, of Dawsonville, GA; sister & brother-in-law, Donna & Gene Thompson, of Thomasville, GA; brother & sister-in-law, Charles Martin, Jr. & Shar Martin, of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren, Zachary James Martin, Nicholas Ryan Martin, Samuel Allyn Stowers, & Sallie Marie Stowers. Numerous other friends & family also survive.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Russell Burt officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the www.ALZ.org.
