Richard George Holden, age 71, of Cumming, died on Nov. 28, 2019. Son of Billie and George Holden, Jr. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2019 at Cumming First United Methodist Church in Cumming. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean; his daughter, Heather Salter, son in law Ken; his granddaughters Ayla and Violet. He is also survived by his step children, Chris Adams, Lisa Somerlot and Laurice Miller and his sisters Sheri Angell and Debbie Payne. He graduated from Georgia Tech, Rick was self-employed and owner of Tree Cutter, Inc. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved to cook and enjoyed canjun dancing. He was kind-hearted and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cumming First United Methodist Church, 770 Canton Hwy, Cumming, Ga 30040.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 6, 2019