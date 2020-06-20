Richard J Klem, 65, passed away June 13, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, artist, captain, biker, automotive enthusiast and entrepreneur.
He is survived by his wife Rollyne Klem, and his children, Allison Klem, Russell Klem and Matthew Klem.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 20, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.