Richard J Klem
1955 - 2020
Richard J Klem, 65, passed away June 13, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, artist, captain, biker, automotive enthusiast and entrepreneur.
He is survived by his wife Rollyne Klem, and his children, Allison Klem, Russell Klem and Matthew Klem.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 20, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
