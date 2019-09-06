Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Northside Chapel Funeral Directors Funeral service 12:00 PM Northside Chapel Funeral Directors Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Brooks, age 84, died on Sept. 2, 2019, born to Charles and Vilarlee Brooks of Alpharetta Aug. 28, 1935. One of 9 children, he grew up in the Alpharetta area and spent his entire life here. He married Mattie Lou Turner Jan. 31, 1953 and together, they had two children, Connie and Deb, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Robert worked as a mechanic most of his life, and when he wasn't working, he spent his time surrounded by family, always ready to bring you into a story from the past. Visitation will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors at 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place following the service at Alpharetta City Cemetery. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

