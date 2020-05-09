Robert Franklin Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Franklin Smith, aged 87, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Known as Bob or "Tub" he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Smith; his daughter Bonnie; son Craig; and sisters Marguerite and Edith Ann. He is survived by his son-in-law, Jim and grandson, Justin.
Bob's 34-year career at Shell Oil was made possible by his experience in the Army Finance Corps at Fort Mason California after four years at Wofford College in South Carolina. A long career in finance helped Bob provide for and protect his family. His retirement years were spent with family and gardening. He became a Master Gardener in Forsyth County through the University of Georgia and specialized in growing tomatoes.
Due to COVID-19 a private burial will be held on Saturday, May 9, with a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to gather again.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 9, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved