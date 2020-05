Robert Franklin Smith, aged 87, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Known as Bob or "Tub" he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Smith; his daughter Bonnie; son Craig; and sisters Marguerite and Edith Ann. He is survived by his son-in-law, Jim and grandson, Justin.Bob's 34-year career at Shell Oil was made possible by his experience in the Army Finance Corps at Fort Mason California after four years at Wofford College in South Carolina. A long career in finance helped Bob provide for and protect his family. His retirement years were spent with family and gardening. He became a Master Gardener in Forsyth County through the University of Georgia and specialized in growing tomatoes.Due to COVID-19 a private burial will be held on Saturday, May 9, with a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to gather again.McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Forsyth County NewsMay 9, 2020