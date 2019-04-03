Robert Harris "Bob" Taylor, age 82, of Dawsonville, GA died on Monday, April 1, 2019, at North Georgia Assisted Living, Dawsonville, GA. He was born to the late Charles and Julia Taylor. He has lived in the Forsyth and Dawson County areas for over 40 years and was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church, Cumming, GA. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired from Midway Building Supply after 20 plus years. He was a loving Daddy, Granddaddy and dog lover.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Scott Taylor.
He is survived by his children, Linda and Mike Gilday of Alexander, VA, Cindy and Stan Redd of Cumming, GA, Laura and Doug Jones of Marietta, GA, Robert and Missy Taylor of Dahlonega, GA, Julia Anne and Eddie Lower of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Brian and Michael Gilday, Malcolm, Austin and Jameson Redd, Jessica and Morgan Antoskow, Reva and Harris Taylor, Dalton and Mallory Lower; and numerous other relatives survive.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Bearden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kathie Stasko officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens, Cumming, GA.
The family received friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, and will from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
