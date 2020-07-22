1/
Robert Huey “Bobby” Gillian
Robert Huey "Bobby" Gillian, 48, of Atlanta, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mr. Gillian grew up in Cumming, but was a longtime resident of Atlanta.  He was a 1989 graduate of Forsyth County High School where he was very active in the local Y-Club chapter.  After high school he continued to work as a Development Associate for the State YMCA of Georgia. He was a graduate of Georgia State University where he earned at bachelor's in business administration in 1998 and a master's degree in 2004.  Bobby was formerly employed by AT&T where he won the prestigious Pinnacle Award for generating the highest sales nationwide. He worked as a Process and Reporting Analyst for the Southern Company. Robert was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He adored his family and friends and will be missed by all. 
Robert is survived by his mother, Patricia Gillian; brother, Tommy and Kelly Gillian, all of Dawsonville; sister, Susan Holbrook, of Athens; nieces and nephews, Brady Holbrook, Peyton and Brandon Gillian, of Dawsonville; Matt and Heather Voyles, of Dahlonega; aunts and uncles, Charlie and Nita Giddish, Jimmy and Donna Hildebrand, of Suwanee, Judy Hildebrand, of Loganville; and a host of other family members.
He will be greatly missed by his lifelong pal and roommate, Sierra, his Jack Russel Terrier.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 19, at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brady Holbrook will officiating.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Bearden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 22-23, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
