Robert Hugh "Bobby" Jenkins, age 67, of Lithonia, died on Nov. 23, 2019 at residence in Cumming. He was born June 18, 1952 in Cape Canaveral, FL, son of Hugh William Jenkins and Lucile Malaree Surles .
He was a Senior Conversion Analyst. Surviving are his Sister, Joyce (Harold) Mullins, Brother, Steve Jenkins (Donna) Weldon, Niece, Pam (Sean) Rose, Niece, Paula Mullins, Nephew, Clay Weldon, Nephew, Lucas Weldon, Nephew, Jacob Weldon, Niece, Karen Mullins, 3 Grand Nieces, 3 Grand Nephews.
He was preceded in death by him Father, Hugh William Jenkins, Mother, Lucile Malaree Surles, Brother, Infant Brother, Nephew, Timothy Mullins. Friends will be received 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Wendell Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Verbena Cemetery, Verbena, Alabama.
The family request no flowers make donations to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Big Oak Ranch, PO Box 507, Springville, AL 35146. Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 27, 2019