Robert Paul Russell, age 90, of Cumming, GA, died on Feb. 28, 2019. Bob was born in 1928 in Cleveland, OH to the late Mario and Grace Gagliolo. He moved to San Francisco, CA with his parents and grandmother when he was 10 yrs. old. Bob graduated from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and from San Jose State University with a master's degree in music, conducting and arranging. He taught music for 47 years and continued his musical career after moving to Georgia in 2004. Bob's love for music and zest for life were contagious. He will be missed by many here in Georgia and in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Russell; children, Robert Russell, Jr. of Sonora, CA, Danielle Kline of Felton, CA, and Jennifer Russell of Cumming, GA; and grandchildren, Brandon Russell of Sonora, CA, Caleb and Clarity Bortz of Roseville, CA, Ryan Driesse of Memphis, TN, Lauren Driesse of Cumming, GA; great grandchildren, Nikolas and Noah Russell of Sonora, CA.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, May 4 at 3740 Holtzclaw Rd. in Cumming (https://gsrcc.net/). There will be a dedication and reception following Mass at the School Street Playhouse at 101 School Street in Cumming (https://schoolstreetplayhouse.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you donate to the Children's Music Fund (www.thecmf.org) in honor/memory of Bob Russell.
