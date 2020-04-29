Robin Lee Palmer

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
  • "Keith, praying for you and Amelia for your loss of Robin......"
    - Bill Iredale
  • "I'm so very sorry for your loss Keith. God bless and..."
    - Byron Franklin
Robin Lee Palmer, 59, of Cumming, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Palmer; her daughter, Amelia Palmer; sister, Vivian Martin; brother-in-law, Tommy Palmer and his wife, Jackie Palmer. She is also survived by several nieces.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
