Roger Brannon
Roger Brannon, age 86, of Canton, died July 7, 2020 at Canterfield of Kennesaw.
Funeral services were Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Joe Vernon officiating. Graveside services were held on Friday at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming.
Roger was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and member of Hickory Road Baptist Church. He retired from Lockheed and enjoyed the monthly Lockheed Breakfast Club. Roger was a bird lover, he enjoyed watching them and listening to them sing.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Frances Brannon; children, Cindy Byram (Tony), Denise Forward (Scott) and Jon Brannon (Angel); brother, Jerry W. Brannon; seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; four step-children; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Agape Hospice Care, c/o Agape Foundation, PO Box 801087, Acworth, GA 30101 or online at www.agapehospicecare.net.
Sosebee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 11, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Canton, GA 30114-3031
(770) 479-2131
