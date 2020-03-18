Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Sandersville, he was the son of Iverson Henry Carr and Carrie Bell (Smith) Carr. Ron attended Coosa High School in Rome, and then Southern Polytechnic Institute, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University. After his studies, he spent his entire career as an electrical engineer with Western Electric and later AT&T until he retired in 2000. He loved the Braves, old westerns, the Smoky Mountains and Panama City Beach, but mostly he loved being with his family.

Throughout his life, Ron brought joy to all who knew him – always with a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and more than that, a strong Man of God. Ron always thought of others first and spent his entire life serving others first. Ron never raised his voice in anger or had a cross word for anyone. He was genuinely one of the kindest men ever born.

Ron is preceded in death by his beloved first wife of 46 years, Peggie Sue Carr, and is survived by his beloved wife of almost 7 years, Kathy Reeder Carr, of Cumming; son, Brad (Shelley) Carr of Duluth; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Boone of Richmond Hill; son, Matthew Lee Reeder (Ivy) of Tampa, Florida; son, Jeffrey Dean Reeder (Marci) of Cumming; daughter Kathryn Elizabeth (Kevin) Mammola of Cumming; and daughter, Lindsey Alison Reeder of Cumming.

11 Grandchildren, Bradley (Kathryn) and Maggie Carr, Rachel and Mitchell Boone, Nicholas Reeder, Jessie Reeder, Sophia Reeder, Cole Reeder, Noah Reeder, Harper Mammola, and Reese Mammola.

Due to the health concerns in the world at the time of his passing, and in honoring Ron's life-long view of thinking of others before self, the family doesn't want Ron's family and friends to have to choose between honoring him and their own health, so a funeral service for immediate family will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life memorial service for extended family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to one of Ron's favorite ministries, There's Hope for the Hungry (

Heaven truly became a littler kinder and gentler today.

Condolences may be expressed at

McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Iverson Carr, 76, of Cumming, passed away on March 13, 2020, at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta after a multi-year battle with heart problems.Born in Sandersville, he was the son of Iverson Henry Carr and Carrie Bell (Smith) Carr. Ron attended Coosa High School in Rome, and then Southern Polytechnic Institute, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University. After his studies, he spent his entire career as an electrical engineer with Western Electric and later AT&T until he retired in 2000. He loved the Braves, old westerns, the Smoky Mountains and Panama City Beach, but mostly he loved being with his family.Throughout his life, Ron brought joy to all who knew him – always with a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and more than that, a strong Man of God. Ron always thought of others first and spent his entire life serving others first. Ron never raised his voice in anger or had a cross word for anyone. He was genuinely one of the kindest men ever born.Ron is preceded in death by his beloved first wife of 46 years, Peggie Sue Carr, and is survived by his beloved wife of almost 7 years, Kathy Reeder Carr, of Cumming; son, Brad (Shelley) Carr of Duluth; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Boone of Richmond Hill; son, Matthew Lee Reeder (Ivy) of Tampa, Florida; son, Jeffrey Dean Reeder (Marci) of Cumming; daughter Kathryn Elizabeth (Kevin) Mammola of Cumming; and daughter, Lindsey Alison Reeder of Cumming.11 Grandchildren, Bradley (Kathryn) and Maggie Carr, Rachel and Mitchell Boone, Nicholas Reeder, Jessie Reeder, Sophia Reeder, Cole Reeder, Noah Reeder, Harper Mammola, and Reese Mammola.Due to the health concerns in the world at the time of his passing, and in honoring Ron's life-long view of thinking of others before self, the family doesn't want Ron's family and friends to have to choose between honoring him and their own health, so a funeral service for immediate family will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life memorial service for extended family and friends at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to one of Ron's favorite ministries, There's Hope for the Hungry ( www.thereshopeforthehungry.org ).Heaven truly became a littler kinder and gentler today.Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close