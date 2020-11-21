Ronald J. Watson
Ronald J. Watson, 73, of Cumming passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. He was a graduate from Forsyth County High School in 1965. and Clarkesville Technical School in 1967. Ronald was a Past Master of Mt. Zion Lodge #316 F&AM. He is preceded in death by his father, Wansley Watson.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; two daughters, Donna and Lynn Wages and Dee and Chad Mathis; mother, Lindell Watson; sister and brother-in-law, Reta and Charles Mathis; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, along with multiple nieces and nephews. Ronald was a Christian man who loved his Lord and Savior and was a faithful member of Harmony Grove Baptist Church. He loved his family, going to car shows, camping and fishing, and playing with his grandkids and great grandkids. Graveside funeral services for the family will be held at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Tim Biddy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, send a donation to the Harmony Grove Soul Ministry.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave; Cumming, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
