Roy Walter Osmulski, age 70, of Cumming, died on Nov. 27, 2019 after an extended illness. Mr. Osmulski was preceded in death by his son Scott Roy Osmulski. Roy is survived by his wife of 45 and half years Margaret Osmulski; sister Jean Wagner and husband Ted, of Michigan; grandchildren Mariah Osmulski-Kern, Gloria Osmulski-Kern of Cincinnati; great-grandchild Paisley Rae Kern and nieces Denise and Kathy Stickle. He was a long time member, Past Exalted Ruler of Springfield NJ BPO Elks Lodge 2004 and Chairman of the Veterans Committee for the Lodge before moving to Cumming GA in 2002. A memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Cumming, Georgia on January 25 at 11:00 AM. Care and trust placed in the trust of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 4, 2019