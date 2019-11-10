Rubin Monroe Garland, age 82, of Cumming, died on Nov. 7, 2019. Monroe was a hardworking man who was always busy and loved to fish. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in Korea and then retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after working 20 years at Buford Dam. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Charlotte Anita Garland and a number of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Annie Ruth Garland; a son and daughter-in-law, Calvin and Leslie Michelle Garland; grandchildren, Calvin Bruce Garland, Jr., Kayla Rene Rogers, Arron James Garland; great grandchildren, Reese Logan James Rogers and Zoe Grace Rogers; brothers, Enloe Garland, M Garland; sister, Mae Webster; son-in-law, Brandon Dean Rogers. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Salacoa Baptist Church Cemetery in Waleska. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 10, 2019