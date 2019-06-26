Ruby Harris Adcock, age 80, of Cumming, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Ruby was a 1957 graduate of Forsyth High School and a member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church. She retired from BP Amoco after a successful career in Accounting and moved back to Forsyth County to be closer to her family.
Ruby is survived by her daughters; Dee Driskell of Cumming and Cynthia (John) Evans of Jasper; sister, Betty Harris of Cumming; grandchildren, Nichole Driskell (Damon Fitts) of Cumming, Austin Driskell (Valerie) of Gainesville, Brandalynn Palmer of Cumming, Angela (Matt) Williams of Cumming, and Andrew Allen of Covington; 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Ruby will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Bennett officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 PM on Monday June 24.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
