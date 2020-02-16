Rush Brown, Jr. was born in Laurinburg, NC on June 27, 1954 and went to be with his heavenly father on February 6th 2020. He attended high school in Scotland County NC. Rush enlisted in the U.S Army right after high school. He was stationed in Europe, and was assigned to the 60th Ordinance Group in Zweibrucken, Germany. Rush was invited to play football in the U.S Air Force, since there was no football team in the U.S Army. He later was named the 1975 Player of the Year in the United States Air Force of Europe football league. While playing football for the U.S Air Force Rush attracted attention from a professor who encouraged him to attend Ball State University. Rush ended his military career as a second lieutenant before pursuing an education at Ball State. Rush earned a physical education degree, and in 1980 he was drafted by the NFL's St. Louis Cardinals. Rush was a starter at defensive tackle, and to his credit had 64 tackles and was named the team's Rookie Player of the Year. He is preceded in death by father Rush Brown Sr., and mother Lula Mae McLeod Brown. He leaves his legacy to be carried on by: two sons, Devon Brown of St. Louis, MO and Elijah Brown of Cumming, Ga; two daughters, Latoyia Brown of St. Louis, MO and Erin Brown of Cumming, GA; one brother Alexander Brown of McColl, SC; five sisters, Elizabeth A. Pitt (Victor) of Austell, GA, Vanessa Brown Mckoy (Jimmy) of Conyers, GA, Novella Brown of Stone Mountain, GA, Melinda A. Mcqueen (James), and Darlene Brown of Wagram, NC. He had one grandchild, several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Wagram NC. Burial will follow in the Nazareth Cemetery, Wagram.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 16, 2020