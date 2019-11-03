Ruth Ann Gillespie Eldredge, 76 years old, died on Oct. 8, 2019. Ruth was in hospice care after suffering a stroke the week prior. Her dear friends and family were at her side at the time of her death. Ruth was born on March 13, 1943, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Flora and Dell Gillespie. They both preceded her in death, as did her beloved husband Richard Brandt Eldredge. Ruth had a rich career working for the Department of Defense, and later, after being diagnosed with and surviving breast cancer, went on to become a co-founder of the Georgia Breast Cancer Coalition. There, she served as both president and vice-president. Ruth also served on the board of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, where she was Secretary of NBCC's board of directors, and was the former Chair of the Nominating Committee. She was an active advocate at the state level, teaching advocacy and testifying before the Georgia General Assembly. Ruth was awarded the WXIA-TV Community Service Award, and the Women's United Women's Health and Well-Being Advocacy Award. Her commitment to women's health will long be appreciated and remembered by the many women's lives she touched. Ruth is survived by her step-children, David Eldredge (Jill) of Westcliffe, CO; Phillip Eldredge (Donna) of Milton, TN; Lisa Brandt Eldredge-Roebuck (Michael) of San Diego, CA, six grandchildren, her beloved cat (Sassy),and many, many more loving friends. A memorial is planned for Ruth, as a celebration of her life, on Nov. 14, 2019, at Christ The King Lutheran church in Cumming, GA, at 11:00 am. All who wish to attend, are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GBCC: https://www.gabcc.org/donate/
Ruth's family wishes to acknowledge, with great appreciation and gratitude, all of the wonderful people who helped care for Ruth over her last few years, and in the last week of her life. Your support, love, and kindness was, and continues to be, an incredible and beautiful gift.
Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
