Ruthie Abigail Pedarre, 10, of Cumming, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Ruthie was a student at Sawnee Elementary and loved animals.
Ruthie is survived by her parents; Herbert John Pedarre III (Sarah) of Cumming; grandparents, Charles and Gretchen White and Herbert and Darlene Pedarre; siblings; Haley Gardner (BJ) of Dawsonville, Chelsea Pedarre of San Diego, Calif., Faith Pedarre and Zachariah Pedarre of both of Cumming; nephews; Bently Gardner, Atlee Gardner and Chevy Gardner. Ruthie also leaves behind many extended family members, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., June 27, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 27, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.