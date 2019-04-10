Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Samuel B. "Burny" Agee Jr. died peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Emory Hospital in Johns Creek.

Burny was born September 2, 1951 to Samuel and Carolyn Agee in Atlanta, GA. He worked as a building official for the City of Sugar Hill and contributed his time to the Forsyth County Fire Department as a bagpiper and member of the Honor Guard. He was a devoted husband, father, an avid do-it-yourselfer and gardener. Burny is survived by his wife, Trish Agee; Sons, Heath Agee and Jonathan Agee (Margery); Step Sons, Joseph Palmeri (Katie) and Victor Palmeri Jr.; Brothers, David Agee, (Lorelei) Bill Agee; Sister, Laura Thacker (Kelvin); and Grandson, Heath W. Agee Jr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3140 Pleasant Grove Rd, Cumming, GA 30028.

