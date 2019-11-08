Samuel David Wilson, of Cumming died peacefully Oct. 26, 2019 at Chestnut Ridge Nursing & Rehab Center at the age of 79. He was born July 22, 1940 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and grew up in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. A graduate of Virginia Tech class of 1964, Sam earned a BS in Engineering Mechanics. He first worked for Redstone Arsenal at Huntsville, Alabama and moved to Cape Canaveral, FL when the industry transformed into NASA. Sam was very proud to have worked with the thousands of engineers who put Apollo 11 on the moon in 1969. In 1979, Sam moved to Cumming and opened his shop, Production Machining Services. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races, shooting skeet, and spending time with his rescue dog, Sweetie. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and GA.CARRY.ORG. He was delighted to have been able to provide bamboo from his property for the pandas at the Atlanta Zoo. He was predeceased by his parents, Sam Underwood Wilson, and Mary Philpott Wilson. His brother William of Charleston and cousins survive. His body has been donated to the Medical College of GA. No funeral arrangements were requested.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 8, 2019