Mrs. Sandra D. Brown, age 68, of Dawsonville, died on Dec. 29, 2019. Mrs. Brown was born in Forsyth County on May 20, 1951 to the late Alvious and Estelle Watkins Day. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Donald Day, Andy Day and Lee Day. Mrs. Brown was a member of Whole Word Worship Center. She was lovingly known as "Granny". Survivors include her husband Johnny Brown, Dawsonville; son Jasper Brown, Dawsonville; grandson Elijah Jasper Brown, Dawsonville; sisters Imogene Davis-Boulvare, Cleveland, Evelyn Oakley, Oregon; sisters and brothers-in-law Thelma and Cecil Land, Sr., Cumming, and Patricia and Ralph Parker, Gainesville; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Sister Wanda Watson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service hour Wednesday at the funeral home. To share a memory of Mrs. Brown or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 8, 2020