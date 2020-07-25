1/
Sara Lee Bolton Cloud
Sara Lee Bolton Cloud, age 77, of Cumming, daughter of Egbert and Alma Bolton, died at home on July 21,2020. Sara was married for 59 years to the love of her life, Bob Cloud.
Survivors include her husband Bob Cloud, son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lori Cloud, daughter and son-in-law Melissa and David Tate; grandchildren, Dillon and Madison Cloud, Coleman Cloud and Megan Moore, Jacob and Christian Hannah, Isaac Hannah and Zebulun Hannah; sister, Betty Ann Glover; sister-in-laws, Alma Turner and Nell White.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 24, at 2 p.m., at Coal Mountain Baptist Church with the Revs. Gary Martin and Danny Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Coal Mountain Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 25-26, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
