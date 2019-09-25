Sara Lucille Padgett (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-887-2388
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Longstreet Baptist Church
Cumming, GA
Obituary
Sara Lucille Padgett, age 87, of Cumming, died on Sept. 23, 2019. She was a member of Longstreet Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. Sara loved to sing and was a member of the church choir. She is preceded in death by her parents, Madison James and Mary Estelle Ball; husband, John S. Padgett; son, John David Padgett;4 brothers, and 4 sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rick (Sharron) Padgett; daughter-in-law, Debra Padgett; grandchildren, David Andrew Padgett, Brandon Padgett, and Amanda (Bryan) Pershey; great grandchildren, Zach, Kaelyn, Madelyn, and Dillion; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Padgett will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2019 at Longstreet Baptist Church in Cumming, with Rev. Bobby Padgett and Rev. Doug Carnes officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 25, 2019
