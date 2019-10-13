Shaun Christopher Noe, Jr, age 12, and Laura Morgan Noe, age 9, of Cumming, died on Oct. 05, 2019.
They are survived by parents; Shaun & Robyn Noe, of Cumming, grandparents; Jesse Morgan Renfroe, Jr & Heather Renfroe, of Homosassa, FL, great grandparents; Judith & Charlie Chastain, of Stone Mountain, GA, aunt; Madison Renfroe, of Homosassa, FL, and uncle; Edward Eugene & Megan Noe, Mars, PA.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019 at Browns Bridge Community Church with Pastor Adam Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Forsyth County, P.O. Box 337, Cumming, GA 30028.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 13, 2019