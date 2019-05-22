Shelby Dean Mason, age 63, of Cumming, died Monday, May 13, 2019 in Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, Shelby Ringo Mason; brothers, Van Louis Mason and Alex Glenn Mason.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Paris Bennett of Ellijay; grandchildren, Paris Drayton Bennett, III, Carson Anne Bennett, Kathryn Reese Bennett all of Ellijay; mother, Dixie Rose Mason of Cumming; sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Michael Parker of Cumming; cousin, Michael and Lisa Bryan of VA; niece and nephew, Benjamin Tiller of Atlanta, Sarah Ferreira of Cartersville, Tyler Parker of Atlanta.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 22, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on May 22, 2019