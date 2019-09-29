Shelby Sprinkle Myers, 82, of Cumming died suddenly Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Shelby was born September 11, 1937 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Effie and Walter Sprinkle. An excellent and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was a very good cook, homemaker, seamstress and could fix almost everything that was broken. Shelby very much enjoyed the swing on her front porch, talking to her wonderful neighbors. She never met a stranger and was a wonderful person! In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Shelby was married to her husband, Gary Myers for 64 years…they were like ""two peas in a pod"". She was originally from Winston-Salem and Gary was from Lexington, NC, and then later transferred to Sandy Springs in 1971. Shelby retired from AT&T in 1995. They lived in Dunwoody until 2005, moving to Forsyth County to be closer to family. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Mark (Suzette) and Matthew (Brenda); two grandchildren, Hannah and Cody (Amanda); a great grandchild, Easton and an expected great grandchild, Ryder; and her dog, Buttons. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Sawnee View Gardens with Pastor Mike Schmid officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to , https://www.stjude.org/donate or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, https://www.choa.org would be appreciated.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 29, 2019