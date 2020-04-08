Shirley Ann Cooper ("Nana"), age 83, of Cumming, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 following a long illness. A private funeral service for her immediate family was held on Tuesday, April 7, in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment followed at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow W. and F. Elizabeth (Stribling) Gwinn, Sr.; sisters Gayle Morgan and Marseille Abbott; and son Mike Cooper.
Shirley is survived by her children, Debbie Sipsy, of Cumming, Keith and Nanette (wife) Cooper, of Roswell; brothers and sister-in-law, Doyle and Linda Gwinn, of Roebuck, S.C., Woodrow W. Gwinn, Jr., of Maryville, Tenn.; and grandchildren Cody Sipsy, Matt and his wife, Tristyn Sipsy, Josh Sipsy, Laurie Cooper and Katie Cooper.
"Miss Shirley" is fondly remembered by friends and neighbors as a sweet, caring person who always thought of others. She welcomed neighborhood children with an open door, and was forever ready with a treat for children, grandchildren, and pets. She treasured old friends, continuing to have long conversations with friends of 50, 60, and 70 years, even recently attending school reunions. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved hosting gatherings for many occasions, including Christmas gatherings with out-of-state relatives that have been ongoing for more than 30 years.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
