Shirley Ann Wells
Shirley Ann Wells, age 84, of Cumming, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Mrs. Wells was a resident of Middleboro, Mass., prior to moving to Georgia in 2013 to be near family. She was born and raised in Worcester, Mass., where she graduated from South High School in 1954 and from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned an RN, in 1957.
Throughout her life, she followed a career in the healthcare field. After meeting her husband, Ray, and marrying in 1959, they moved to Rhode Island, where she was a surgical nurse at Providence Lying-In Hospital, later known as Women & Infants Hospital. Years later, she went back to school and earned her bachelor's degree from Roger Williams University in 1976 and graduated from Bridgewater State College with a master's in education in 1982. At the end of her career, before retiring in 2008, she was the executive director of Plymouth Crossings Assisted Living Community in Plymouth, Mass.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Raymond L. Wells; her parents, Roland J. Sr. and Hannah M. (Goodrich) Castonguay of Worcester, Mass.; brother, Roland J. Castonguay Jr. of Auburn, Mass. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Christopher Coutu, and grandsons, Matthew of Terre Haute, Ind., and Thomas of Cumming; son, Peter Wells of Brooklyn, N.Y., and grandsons Dexter and Elliot; sister-in-law, Annette M. (Chasse) Castonguay; niece, Anne M. Castonguay and great-niece, Aleah M. Castonguay all of Upton, Mass.
Interment will be at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 15, 2020, at Christ Church Episcopal in Plymouth, Mass. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Suwanee, where Mrs. Wells was a member.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Columba's Episcopal Church, 939 James Burgess Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 4, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Interment
10:30 AM
Christ Church Episcopal
