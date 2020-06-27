Sidney Polan
1937 - 2020
Sidney Polan, 83, of Cumming, died on June 18, 2020. Sidney was born in Chicago, Ill., on March 13, 1937, the son of Albert and Bertha Polan.
Sidney met the love of his life, Madeleine, and they were married in matrimony. This union of 37 years were cherished with traveling and sharing precious moments.
Sidney loved to travel, racing cars and living life to the fullest. He had a gift of connecting with people and could interact with anyone. He had the mindset to excel and knew how to use resources to help others.
Besides his many talents, he was instrumental in helping opening the only synagogue in Forsyth County Congregation Beth Israel. Sid was in the Automotive Aftermarket industry until he retired. He loved his career and always had incredible stories to share with his many friends. He loved his buddies and always was up to socializing anytime day or night! His life will forever be cherished in the lives of all who knew him.
Sidney is survived by his devotee wife of 37 years, Madeleine. Services to honor Sidney Polan will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 795 Brannon Road, Cumming, GA 30041
 We all will miss him forever.
Roswell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 27, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
7709934811
