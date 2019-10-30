Steven Michael Cherry (1970 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
  • "Im so sorry I cant be there with yall right now. I love you..."
    - Ami Smith
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss prayers for the family"
    - Donna Sims
  • "Cherry Family, I send my deepest sympathies and..."
    - Karli Chance
  • "We loved Steven from the first time we met him back in..."
    - Kathy and Courtney Brinson
Service Information
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-886-9899
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Obituary
Mr. Steven Michael Cherry 49, of Brooklyn, New York, died on Oct. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, and from 12:00 p.m. until time of service on Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019 in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 30, 2019
