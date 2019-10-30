Mr. Steven Michael Cherry 49, of Brooklyn, New York, died on Oct. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, and from 12:00 p.m. until time of service on Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019 in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 30, 2019