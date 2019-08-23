Susan S Carlo, age 64, of Rock Hill, SC, formerly of Cumming, died on Aug. 11, 2019 with her loving husband of 42 years, Leonard Carlo, there by her side. Mrs. Carlo was born on September 10, 1954 in New York and grew up on Long Island. She earned her Associates degree in Secretarial Science at SUNY Farmingdale and worked 40 years as a legal secretary. As a lifelong learner she valued education and made the decision to return to college later in life where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of South Florida. Susan held many titles in her 64-year life, loving and faithful wife, dedicated and caring mother, encouraging sister, aunt and friend, but her favorite title by far was Yaya, which she was affectionately called by her 4-year-old grandson. Mrs. Carlo is survived by her husband, Leonard Carlo; her mother, Pauline Stout; her daughter, Katherine Hester (Wil) and her grandson, James; her 3 siblings, Phillip Epperson (Alison), Michael Stout, and Holly Stoneburner (Chuck); multiple nieces and nephews. Susan is preceded in death by her father, Francis Stout.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Susan Carlo's name to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: http://mskcc.convio.net/site/TR/GivingPages/AnnualGiving?px=4444655&pg=personal&fr_id=3313 Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to:
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development
Attn: Rachel Flannery
PO Box 27106
New York, NY 10087
**Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Susan Carlo.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 23, 2019