Tammy Cheree Cruse, age 47, of Dahlonega, GA, died on Friday, June 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Cruse.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Cody and Katie Cabe of Ball Ground; her granddaughter, Sarah Cabe; boyfriend, Eddie Lee of Dahlonega; brother, Kevin Stewart of Jasper; her sister, Dawn Hornal of St. Augustine, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Bennett officiating. Interment to follow in Sawnee View Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

