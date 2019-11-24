Tanner Wesley Lanier, Our loving son Tanner passed away on Nov. 19, 2019. Because of the grace of our good Lord, he is now free of pain and is at peace in heaven. Tanner was a sensitive kind son who loved God, his family, friends, country and Texas very much. Go Cowboys and Longhorns. He is survived by his parents, Doug and Tracy Lanier; his sister, Taylor Lanier, of Cumming, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Jeane Lair, of Dallas, TX and Virgene Lanier, of Lee's Summit, MO. Our unconditional love for him is eternal. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever and through our faith we await the time when we will be reunited. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 5:00 PM Nov. 26, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 9933 Midway Rd., Dallas, TX 75220. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 24, 2019